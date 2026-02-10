Former New Zealand bowler Danny Morrison has predicted that defending champions India, New Zealand, England, and South Africa will make it to the T20 World Cup semifinals. He called India a 'blue juggernaut' but expects a tough challenge.

Morrison's Semifinal Picks

Former New Zealand bowler Danny Morrison picked defending champions India, New Zealand, England and South Africa as the semifinalists of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Danny, a JioStar expert, termed the defending champions a "blue juggernaut" that is hard to stop, but named three semifinalists who will no doubt serve a tough challenge to India. "Co-host India in their own backyard, this blue juggernaut is hard to stop. I'm going to go with New Zealand because they just played in India, got some top firepower, plenty of players to pick and choose from- all powerhouses. Then England, and fourth South Africa, because a lot of these players have played in the Indian Premier League and have got experience in those conditions," he said as per a JioStar press note.

Kiwis' Campaign Trail

Kiwis started their T20 WC campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Chennai a couple of days ago and are currently playing the UAE in their second clash. After that, they will play South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 14, followed by the final league-stage match against Canada in Chennai on February 17. (ANI)