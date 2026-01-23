Pacer Adam Milne is ruled out of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad with a torn hamstring. Lanky quick Kyle Jamieson, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been named as his replacement for the marquee tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Milne Sidelined, Jamieson Steps In

Having represented NZ in 56 T20Is and taken 65 wickets at an average of 24.64, the pacer had been representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 season four, taking 11 scalps in nine matches at an average of 16.27, with a four-fer to his name.

The 31-year-old Jamieson was originally named as the Kiwis' travelling reserve for the marquee tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Jamieson has been impressive so far during the tour to India, having taken six wickets in the Kiwis' historic first-ever ODI series win, including a four-fer in the first ODI and bowled a spell of 2/54 in the first T20I at Nagpur recently.

'We're all gutted for Adam': Coach Rob Walter

"We're all gutted for Adam," Black Caps coach Rob Walter declared as quoted by ICC. "He had worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It is unfortunate timing for Adam, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

"It's great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He is an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour."

"He's a hard worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him in good stead for the tournament," the coach concluded.

Kiwis' Road Ahead

Walter also confirmed a replacement travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup would soon be confirmed.

New Zealand's first World Cup test is against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8. Kiwis are placed in Group D with South Africa, Canada, UAE and Afghanistan.