Glenn Phillips describes New Zealand as cricket's 'David,' the consistent underdog who always reaches ICC tournament semifinals and finals. He highlights the team's resilience and readiness to face 'Goliath' India in the upcoming T20 World Cup final.

Glenn Phillips captured the "New Zealand Paradox." Despite consistently reaching the business end of ICC tournaments, the Black Caps are perpetually framed as the underdog--the "David" to the cricket world's "Goliaths." Comparing his team to David, the biblical underdog who defeated the giant Goliath, he highlighted that his team is often underestimated and not expected to perform well, but they consistently prove themselves, often surpassing expectations. Speaking to the media in an interaction, Phillips said, "We are never given a chance to usually even be in the semifinals, and we are always there. So we are always David," emphasising his team's resilience and determination to succeed despite being seen as underdogs.

'David vs Goliath' Showdown

Notably, India enters every final with the weight of 1.4 billion people and the world's most powerful cricket economy. Their lineup is a "Who's Who" of T20 royalty, built on the back of the IPL's relentless talent pipeline, while with a tiny player pool compared to India, the Black Caps rely on tactical efficiency and punching above their weight. As Phillips noted, their presence in a final isn't a fluke--it's a habit--yet they are rarely the "favourites" on paper. The ICC T20 World Cup final against India will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, projected as 'David vs Goliath'.

A History of Punching Above Their Weight

Kiwis, the 2021 World Test Champions, will be aiming to add the first-ever limited-overs world title to their cabinet when they meet the heavyweights and defending champions in front of a jam-packed Ahmedabad stadium on Sunday. In front of thousands of loud, loyal and passionate 'sea of blue', Kiwis, who have reached ICC knockout stages consistently over the past decade, will be the 'David', the ultimate underdog looking to avenge the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy heartbreak. Kiwis won their first and last limited-overs title back in 2000, the ICC Knockout (now known as ICC Champions Trophy) by beating India in the final. Since 2015, Kiwis have been a consistent presence in ICC event knockouts, having made it to the finals of the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups, the 2021 T20 World Cup, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, having won the World Test Championship mace by beating India in 2021 and making it to the semifinals of the 2023 50-over World Cup, 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cup. Only in the 2024 T20 World Cup, they face a group stage exit after losses to Afghanistan and the West Indies.

Phillips on High-Scoring Semifinal

Phillips also spoke on the run fest that was the semifinal clash between hosts India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India made Three Lions chase 254 runs after Sanju Samson's 89 powered them to 253/7 and Jacob Bethell's counter-attacking 105 in 48 balls kept England in hunt, but Jasprit Bumrah's fine spell of 1/33 in four overs left England seven runs short The Kiwi batter called it a "fantastic game", despite the talk about wickets getting too batter-friendly over the years, especially in T20S.

Ready for 'Scrap' or 'Run Fest'

Speaking about the challenge ahead at Ahmedabad, Phillips said that Kiwis are ready for "a lot of runs or a little bit of scrap" "I think it is an entertaining brand of cricket, and the pitches at different stadiums play each time differently. So whatever we see tomorrow, we will try to adapt to it. And if that means lots of runs, then that means lots of runs. But if it means that it is going to be a little bit of a scrap, we are up for that as well," he added.

Reflecting on Tournament Journey

Phillips is happy with how the team has performed so far, despite a hiccup that was a loss against England in the Super Eight while defending 160 runs, which threatened their semifinal qualification chances. But once they reached the semifinals, a record-breaking 33-ball 100* by Finn Allen took the Kiwis to 170 easily, within just 12.5 overs against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Allen made a record for the fastest WC ton across 20 and 50 over formats. "We are pretty happy with how we have gone about things. Obviously, we had a little bit of a hiccup against England there, and we were in a strong position. But the way the boys came out against South Africa, I guess it comes down to one game at a time and then the knockout competitions. It does seem to turn up for whoever's there on the day. And obviously, the way Finn batted the other day was fantastic, along with Seif (Tim Seifert). And the boys bowled incredibly well. So it is a one-off game again tomorrow, which is fantastic. And hopefully, we can go and adapt the best we can," he said.

Excitement for Packed Stadium

Phillips is excited about the idea of playing in front of a massive crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saying that the team is focused on doing their best for the country and enjoying their game. "For us, we just go out there and enjoy it. We have a great time as a group of guys. We go out there and do our best for our country. And yeah, obviously, a packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain the people. And whether they are supporting us or whether they are supporting India, it is fantastic for cricket in general," he concluded.