Wicketkeeper-batter Haider Shah has replaced Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE squad for the T20 World Cup. The ICC's Event Technical Committee approved the change after Zohaib's withdrawal due to mental well-being and team welfare issues.

UAE Squad Change

Wicketkeeper-batter Haider Shah has been confirmed as a replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Event Technical Committee of the Men's T20 World Cup has approved Haider Shah as a replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE squad, according to an ICC statement on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Haider, who has played 16 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Zohaib was withdrawn from the squad due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues.

Replacement Approval Process

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad, the statement said The ETC of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager - Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

New Zealand Dominates UAE

UAE suffered a thrashing 10-wicket defeat in their opening group stage match against the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand on Tuesday. The Black Caps successfully chased the target of 174 runs with 28 balls to spare.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Openers Tim Seifert (89 not out off 42 balls) and Finn Allen (84 not out off 50 balls) took the Blackcaps past the target in just 15.2 overs. New Zealand are unbeaten in this World Cup with two wins in as many matches.

While chasing the target, Allen hit five fours and as many sixes, whereas Seifert hit 12 fours and three sixes. The duo added 175 runs for the first wicket, which is also the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cups. (ANI)