In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, England won the toss and chose to field against the West Indies in Mumbai. Both teams, coming off wins, have made one change each: Jamie Overton replaces Luke Wood for England and Roston Chase is in for Forde.

England were given a jolt in their opener against Nepal, where they narrowly won by four runs.

West Indies also began their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Scotland.

What the Captains Said

"We're going to have a bowl. We've looked at the stats, and they favour the team batting second, so we'd like to chase tonight. It's all about staying calm, really - sticking to our processes and game plans. Hopefully, we can put in a good performance tonight. Jamie Overton comes in for Luke Wood. Just a bit of extra batting depth. There's no issue or hardships for Luke - we've simply decided to go down that route tonight," England skipper Harry Brook said.

"We would've bowled first as well, but now it's about setting the tone with the bat. It can feel like a bit of a wrestling match when you play the same opposition regularly. You know what they're capable of, and they know you too. It's important that we bring our A game. This is a big fixture for us, and we'll be ready. We have one change - Forde misses out and Roston Chase comes in. Just tactical - we felt his skill set would be a good counter, especially against their left-handers. He's also a versatile option in the middle order and gives us flexibility at different stages of the game," West Indies skipper Shai Hope said.

Teams

Teams: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. (ANI)