Australia began their T20 World Cup with a 67-run win over Ireland. Marcus Stoinis (45) top-scored in Australia's 182/6. Bowlers Nathan Ellis (4/12) and Adam Zampa (4/23) then dismantled Ireland, restricting them to just 115.

Australia registered a commanding victory over Ireland in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, winning by 67 runs after restricting the visitors to just 115 runs. Backed by a disciplined bowling performance and crucial contributions with the bat, the Aussies dominated the contest from start to finish, marking a strong start to their campaign.

Ireland's Chase Unravels

Chasing 183, Ireland captain Paul Stirling retired out for just one run after he potentially pulled a hamstring. During the last ball of the second over, Harry Tector departed for a three-ball duck. Opener Ross Adair departed after scoring 12 runs after speedster Nathan Ellis dismissed him during the third over. Australia were off to a fantastic start as Ireland slumped to 13/2.

Ireland lost three quick wickets after Curtis Campher (4), Benjamin Calitz (2) and Gareth Delany (11) as Ireland crumbled to 43/5 after the end of the seventh over.

Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell stitched a crucial 46-run stand before Adam Zampa removed Tucker for 24 runs during the 14th over. Australia cleaned up the tail as they won the contest by 67 runs, marking their first win in the T20 World Cup.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis (4/12) and Adam Zampa (4/23) scalped four wickets each. Matthew Kuhnemann (1/29) were also among the wicket-takers.

Stoinis, Inglis Propel Australia

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis's resilient innings, with vital contributions from Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw, powered Australia to 182/6. Stoinis was the top scorer for his side with 45 off 29 balls, while Inglis and Renshaw made a decent 37 each.

Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. Head and Josh Inglis opened the innings for Australia. Head got run out in the second over at the score of six runs after hitting a boundary in the first over, where he was also dropped at point by Calitz on the fifth ball.

Inglis and Cameron Green picked up the pace, with both hammering the Irish bowlers all over the park. Green got a quick start of 21 runs in 11 balls, but couldn't convert it into a big score as he was dismissed on the last ball of the fifth over by Mark Adair at mid-wicket.

Inglis continued to play aggressively, with Australia ending the powerplay at the score of 64 runs for the loss of two wickets. In the next over after the drinks break at the end of powerplay, Inglis was dismissed for 37 runs in 17 balls by George Dockrell after hitting him for a four a ball before that.

Glenn Maxwell, who has a knack for crucial knocks in ICC events, was sent to pavillion for a single-digit score of nine runs by Harry Tector.

Matt Renshaw, who came to bat at number four, carried the innings forward along with Marcus Stoinis after losing three wickets for 32 runs. The pair contributed 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Renshaw was dismissed at the score of 37 runs on 33 balls.

Stoinis was the highest run scorer from the Australian side, scoring 45 runs of 29 balls, including two fours and a six. He was brilliant at running between the wickets, scoring 31 runs with singles and doubles. (ANI)