Zimbabwe, who sealed their spot with a flawless campaign in the Africa Qualifier, have named a 15-member side for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday. The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will begin on 7 February 2026. Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza will lead the side that missed out on qualification to the event in 2024.

Squad Highlights and Key Players

Zimbabwe's squad features a strong core, aiming to build on their strong qualification form, including standout performers from the Africa Qualifier, as per the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) website.

Brian Bennett anchors the top order with his prolific qualifier form, providing much-needed stability. Up front, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava bring the heat with their pace, while Graeme Cremer's spin mastery adds crucial variation to the attack.

Veteran Brendan Taylor, with extensive experience, is returning to bolster the batting order and provide leadership. All-rounder Ryan Burl adds balance with his power-hitting and leg-spin, while Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga and Dion Myers complete a versatile and well-rounded squad.

Tournament Draw and Schedule

Zimbabwe's qualification for the World Cup marked a significant achievement for the team, as it remained unbeaten in the Africa Qualifier and lifted the trophy in front of a spirited home crowd in Harare.

In the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group B, where they will face Australia, Ireland, Oman and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The top two teams from the group will advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe will open their World Cup campaign against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 9, before a high-profile encounter against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 13.

Zimbabwe Squad

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.