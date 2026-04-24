After three consecutive T20I losses to the Proteas, India head coach Amol Muzumdar identified the inability to take powerplay wickets as a major concern but expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

India have lost the opening three games of the five-match T20I series against the Proteas in the build-up to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales in June, with multiple key factors underlining India's slump in form.

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'Wickets in powerplay our main concern': Amol Muzumdar

Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I, India head coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged that India's inability to strike early has hurt them across the series, despite having the personnel to deliver. "If you look at the series from the Indian perspective, I think our main concern would be wickets in the powerplay, and we've had a real good chat about it, a real good meeting about it, and that's one of the concerns of this tour that has propped up, but I'm sure the bowlers and everyone is capable enough to come up with goods in the future games," Muzumdar said as per the ICC website.

He stressed that while the issue has been identified, it is not a long-term concern given the team's recent record in the format. "I think there's not much of a concern as far as the senior players are concerned, as I said earlier, the only thing what we were really focusing on, when we have done well in T20 cricket in the last 2 years, we have managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals I think that was one of the key things of this series, that we haven't picked up enough wickets, and we are well aware of it, and we have addressed that," he added.

Focus on 2026 T20 World Cup

With cricket set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Muzumdar made it clear that India's immediate attention remains on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England. "There's no doubt about the Olympics, but they are a couple of years away. So, our whole focus and whole energy is focused towards June 2026, rather than thinking about 2028. It would be a marquee event for sure. The Olympics and women's cricket in the Olympics would be a highlight of it, as far as cricket is concerned. We would be looking forward to it," he said. "But at the moment, what we are really focusing on is the T20 World Cup, which would be held in England in June 2026. The whole focus and our energies are towards that."

Coach addresses Deepti Sharma's form

Muzumdar also addressed the form of senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma, admitting concern but expressing strong belief in her ability to return to her best. Deepti has faced a lean patch in the ongoing T20I series, notching up just two runs and adding no wickets to her name in the three games so far "I don't want to beat around the bush, I just want to say that it's a bit of a concern as far as Deepti is concerned, but look, as all champion players are, form is temporary, class is permanent, it's a cliche, but it applies to all the players. She's a class player, there's no doubt about it. We have seen it in the World Cup, in bigger tournaments, in pressure situations, she has stood up for India and had some stellar performances, especially in the last (Women's Cricket) World Cup," he said

"I think it's just a matter of time when she hits a form, and I and the entire country would be hoping it starts from tomorrow. She's been a marquee player for a long time, and she has shouldered that responsibility in the middle order, I mean, she's one of the pillars of Indian women's cricket at the moment," he added.

The fourth T20I will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 25. (ANI)