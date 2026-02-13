Canada won the toss and will bat first against the UAE in their T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi. Canada is unchanged, while UAE brings back Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah. Both teams are seeking their first tournament win.

Canada have decided to bat first after winning the toss against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. Canada made no changes on their side; meanwhile, the UAE made two changes: Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah are back in the squad, replacing Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Rohid Khan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Want to bat first and put pressure': Dilpreet Bajwa

After winning the toss, the Canada captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, said, "We are going to bat first. We both are associated teams, so we just want to bat first and want to put pressure on them to chase. It's a very good wicket; we saw yesterday's game, and India scored very well. I think it's a batting wicket. As I said, pressure is going to be there for the chase, though. (On captaining Canada) Yeah, it's been good. Playing for South Africa is a good experience for me as a captain, and thanks to the board for choosing me as a captain, and I'm enjoying it. We're going to play the same team that we played against South Africa, and hopefully it will work today," as per Cricbuzz.

'We need to restrict them': Muhammad Waseem

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem stated, "Second game on the same wicket, we were also looking for the batting, but I think we need to restrict them under a low total. No pressure, to be honest. We just have to play the game as we played before. We'll play with the ball and with the bat and against the opposition, that's it. We are going with the two changes. Dhruv and one other guy are not playing. So Farooq and Jawad are back."

Both teams have lost their previous group-stage match and will be looking to register their first win of the tournament.

Playing XI

Canada (Playing XI): Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

(ANI)