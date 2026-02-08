Former pacer Zaheer Khan praised India's 29-run T20 World Cup win over the USA. He hailed captain Suryakumar Yadav's 84* and the bowling of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, who he said stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Zaheer Khan Hails India's All-Round Performance

Former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan has praised Men in Blue's performance following their 29-run victory over the United States of America (USA) in their opening group stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. The great seamer hailed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's knock, which helped India set a competitive target against their opponent. Zaheer reserved special praise for Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, who stepped up with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking to reporters, Zaheer said, "Suryakumar Yadav played a great knock and set a good target for the opponent...Siraj stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Arshdeep Singh has also been phenomenal..."

Suryakumar's Captain's Knock Anchors India

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. Captain Suryakumar played a fantastic, unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat. For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

Bowlers Seal 29-Run Victory

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side. For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets.

After winning their opening group-stage match, the defending champions will next face Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.

T20 World Cup squad for India:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)