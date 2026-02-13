USA registered a historic first-ever T20I win over the Netherlands, beating them by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup. Saiteja Mukkamalla's explosive 79 set a target of 197, before Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul skittled the Dutch for 103.

USA's all-round showdown delivered a historic 93-run victory over the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Chennai on Friday, marking their first-ever T20I win against the Dutch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saiteja Mukkamalla's explosive 79 off 51 set a solid 196/6, while Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul (4/21) and Shadley van Schalkwyk's three wickets ripped through the Dutch for just 103 in 15.5 overs.

Netherlands' Chase Falters Under Pressure

Defending 197, the USA put on early pressure on the Netherlands in their third outing. However, the USA struck twice again in quick succession to nab three wickets in the powerplay, as per the ICC website.

Nosthush Kenjige opened up the floodgates for the USA, striking off his first ball. Harmeet Singh then quickly doubled the advantage by getting the better of Max O'Dowd.

Colin Ackermann then fell prey to the leading wicket-taker at the tournament, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Harmeet Singh's Four-Wicket Haul

Harmeet Singh continued to shine with the ball as the spinner got the big wicket of Bas de Leede at the other side of the powerplay.

The left-arm tweaker's third breakthrough came in the form of the Dutch captain Scott Edwards. He then went on to wrap up an impressive four-wicket haul by trapping Roelof van der Merwe LBW, finishing with bowling figures of 4/21.

Equally supporting him with the ball were Van Schalkwyk, who nabbed a three-for, and Mohammad Mohsin, who seized a brace.

Mukkamalla Powers USA to a Strong Total

Earlier, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field first. The USA responded with a hefty 53/1 in powerplay, their highest score in the first six overs in T20 World Cup matches.

The USA top order has come to the party, with the top three batters all contributing to the cause. Openers Shayan Jahangir (20) and captain Monank Patel (36) set the tone for USA, while Saiteja Mukkamalla kept the pedal to the metal.

Mukkamalla's Explosive Knock

Playing his first match of this World Cup, Mukkamalla carted the ball all around the park. During a 51-ball 76, the New Jersey-born batter struck five fours and four sixes, including a superb six over cover to bring up his half-century.

Shubham Ranjane then engineered the late charge, with a whirlwind 48 in 24, to lift USA to 196/6.

It was a difficult day in the field for the Netherlands, but Bas De Leede pulled things back a little with 3/37, including the crucial wickets of Patel and Mukkamalla.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)