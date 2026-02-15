U-19 cricketer Khilan Patel, along with Priya Yadav and Rajesh Bishnoi, expresses confidence in India's victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, highlighting Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya as potential game-changers for the high-voltage clash.

U-19 Star Backs India for Victory

Under-19 World Cup-winning cricketer Khilan Patel expressed excitement ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, saying he hopes the contest lives up to expectations while backing India to emerge victorious.

Speaking about the high-voltage clash, Patel said he hopes the contest lives up to expectations while backing India to come out on top. "I just want the match to be good and for India to play well and defeat Pakistan," he told ANI. The young cricketer also expressed strong faith in key Indian players, naming Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya as potential game-changers. Patel believes both players are capable of delivering impactful performances in the crucial fixture. "Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya will play well today."

Confidence in New-Look Squad

Cricketer Priya Yadav also voiced strong confidence in India's new-look squad, stating that the team has the depth and talent to shine even in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This time, there is no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team. But we have Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya kind of players. Let's see what they do today." She added, "Let's see what they do today. Pakistanis are anyway afraid of India, so that India will win the World Cup again this time."

Ranji Player Expresses Confidence

Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajesh Bishnoi also expressed strong confidence in India ahead of the much-anticipated clash, describing the India-Pakistan encounter as one of the most crucial fixtures in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. "Today is the India-Pakistan match, which is a crucial one. We all want India to win, and India will definitely win. These India-Pakistan matches are a big draw for people across the country. I will also try to watch it. The Indian team has been playing well so far in the World Cup. Pakistan is nothing; we will win the World Cup," Bishnoi told ANI.

Tournament Standings

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far and have registered victories in their respective fixtures. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side currently tops Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)