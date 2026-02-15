Ahead of their T20 WC clash, SL fielding coach R Sridhar backed spinner Dushan Hemantha to "bamboozle" Australia. Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also gave an update on his finger injury, confirming there is no break.

Ahead of the crucial ICC T20 World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Lankan Lions' fielding coach R Sridhar backed the spinner Dushan Hemantha to "bamboozle" Australia with his variations and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also gave an update on his finger injury.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka, sitting at the top of the Group B with two wins in two matches, will have a chance to seal their spot in Super Eight, while Australia, wounded after a humiliating loss to Zimbabwe, sitting at third spot with a win and loss each, would be aiming to bounce back and bring their name back in the conversations for the progress to next round.

Sridhar Backs Hemantha to Shine

Speaking ahead of the match, Sridhar said about Dushan, who is an injury replacement for veteran all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, that filling the shoes of latter is not going to be easy but the bowler has responded well so far. In the previous match against Oman, he got a wicket, but gave away 45 runs even though Oman made just 120 runs in response to SL's 225/5 in the first innings.

"To fill Hasaranga's shoes is not going to be easy for Dushan Hemantha, but having said that, I think he has responded excellently well," said Sridhar.

So far in four T20Is, he has taken five wickets at an average of 26.80, with best figures of 3/38 and an economy rate of 8.73.

Sridhar backed the 31-year-old, saying that it is only "human" for Dushan to feel nervous during a World Cup and backed him to bamboozle Australia due to his lack of presence on international circuit, having played just four T20Is and five ODIs since debut in 2023.

"The advantage for him is not many have seen him or played him in the international circuit. He has got some excellent variations up his sleeves which you may get to see tomorrow. He may bamboozle a few of the Aussie batters with his variations," said Sridhar.

"So he is a gun on the field. He can bat, he can hit a long ball. So he is a very exciting addition to the squad," he added.

Stoinis Gives Injury Update

On the other hand, Aussie all-rounder Stoinis, who injured his finger while bowling against Zimbabwe and could contribute just six runs in chase of 170 during which Australia folded for 146, said that his hand is just "a bit battered and bruised".

"Got a scan and there is no break there or anything like that. It was pretty sore. I think, yeah, a bit frustrating. You wish, almost wish you could get a scan instantly to rule out the pain you are feeling. Frustrating that I could not contribute like I wanted to, to be honest," he concluded.

Squads

Australia Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage.

