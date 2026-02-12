Sherfane Rutherford's crucial 72 off 46 balls powered West Indies to a 30-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup. Captain Shai Hope praised his 'hard work' as WI posted 196/6 before restricting England to 166 with key bowling spells.

West Indies captain Shai Hope lauded Sherfane Rutherford after the latter's match-defining contributions with the bat for his team against England in both teams' second group-stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, on Wednesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With West Indies batting first and having lost three wickets for 55 in 5.5 overs, Sherfane Rutherford scored 72 runs off 46 balls and powered his side to 196/6 in 20 overs, a target England eventually fell short by 30 runs. Rutherford earned the Player of the Match award for his contributions. After the match, Shai Hope praised Rutherford for his hard work and dedication to batting, saying his consistent preparation and effort in practice have paid off, as shown by his impactful performance in the match against England.

"Speaking of Sherf (Sherfane Rutherford), he's been always a hard worker, especially when it comes to his batting. He's always very diligent with the way he goes about his preparation. And he would bat from the start of the session all the way through to the end if he's really working on something. And I don't think that has changed from the time he came into the team all the way till now. And so it's just nice to see when guys are putting in that hard work in the nets and that preparation that the success follows. So it's very good to see Sherf coming in and making an impact once again today," Shai Hope said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by the ICC website.

Hope highlighted Rutherford's natural talent and the pressure he puts on bowlers, saying his impact goes beyond statistics. He praised Rutherford's hard work and expressed confidence that consistent success will follow.

"You can just watch him and see how special he is. But sometimes we got to throw stats out the window every now and again. You know, you can just look at a player and see what impact he has on a team. If you ask any bowler in world cricket, if they see Sherfane Rutherford at the next end, they're going to always feel as though they're under pressure. So that in itself speaks for itself. So I don't think we necessarily need to focus too much on the stats. I'm sure that they'll improve over the next few years because he's a quality player. Like I said before, I'm just happy to see him getting the success that he truly deserves because he's been playing really well, he's been training hard and it's only a matter of time before the consistency comes. So happy for him," Hope added further, while praising his teammate.

Coming to the match, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field first.

After West Indies openers Shai Hope and Brandon King were dismissed inside the first two overs, West Indies batting line-up contributed with crucial scores to take the team to 196/6 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer (23) and Roston Chase (34) gave the two-time T20 World Cup champions some momentum with a 47-run stand in 28 balls, taking them to 55/3 in the powerplay.

Sherfane Rutherford slammed five sixes and two fours for a timely half-century. He struck seven sixes and two fours during an unbeaten 76, and stitched important partnerships with Powell (51 for the fifth wicket) and Jason Holder (61 for the sixth wicket).

Jason Holder then shifted his gears when he hammered three sixes off all-rounder Sam Curran in the 17th over. Holder's 33 off just 17 balls helped West Indies score 54 runs in the last four overs as they crossed the 190-run mark.

For England, Jofra Archer (1/48) and Sam Curran (1/36) scalped one wicket each. Jamie Overton (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/16) were also among the wicket takers.

Chasing 197, opener Phil Salt got England to a blistering start. The right-handed batter hammered 24 runs off Jason Holder's second over. However, during the fourth over, Romario Shepherd removed dangerous Salt for 30 off 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes.

Jacob Bethell joined Jos Buttler on the crease and continued with a flurry of boundaries. England reached 67/1 after the end of the power play.

Spinners Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie provided the dream start in the middle overs for West Indies. Chase dismissed Buttler for 21 runs, and Motie took the wicket of Banton in consecutive overs after the Powerplay.

Skipper Harry Brook (17) came into the middle to support Bethell (33), who was removed by Motie's spin as England slipped to 131/5 after the end of the 14th over.

In the very next over, Chase joined Motie by trapping Will Jacks plumb to leave England reeling at 134/6.

Towards the end, Sam Curran hit an unbeaten 43-run knock off 30 balls, but England were bundled out for 166 runs and lost the contest by 30 runs to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

For West Indies, Gudakesh Motie (3/33) and Roston Chase (2/29) were the key performers with the ball. (ANI)