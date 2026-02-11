Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 76 guided West Indies to a 30-run T20 World Cup win over England. He credited preparation, confirmed his fitness despite a finger injury, and lauded his team's bowling effort in defending their total of 196.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford credited his preparation and focus for his team's 30-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After winning the Player of the Match for hitting an unbeaten 76, Rutherford said he was grateful for the opportunity to play on the sport's biggest stage and confirmed that a finger injury would not keep him out of the next match. "First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity, you know, playing on the biggest stage. My finger is good, and hopefully I'll be fit for the next game," Rutherford said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

On facing England's 'toughest bowler'

Reflecting on England's bowling attack, Rutherford highlighted spinner Adil Rashid as the key challenge. "I think one of the biggest challenges was Adil Rashid. In our meetings, we knew he was going to be the toughest bowler for us. So for me, it was important to try and keep him out of the game, keep rotating the strike, build a partnership, and back ourselves to make up for it at the end," he added.

Rutherford lauds team's collective effort

Rutherford also praised his team's collective effort following their victory over England "For me, once I trust my process and read the situation, I know that once I'm in, I can always score at the end. So it was important to have a clear mind and play more in time. I think we were probably about 10 runs short. With England batting, we know how powerful they are. But I think the guys really stood up tonight and bowled well, so credit to them. This result means a lot for us."

How West Indies sealed the victory

Crucial contributions from Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Holder with the bat, and incisive bowling from Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase helped the Windies to secure a convincing win. Chasing 197, England's chase faltered in the middle overs despite a brisk start, allowing the Windies to claim their second consecutive win in the tournament. (ANI)