Ireland captain Paul Stirling's knee injury 'doesn't look great' after their T20 World Cup loss to Australia. Coach Gary Wilson confirmed Stirling is awaiting scan results after aggravating the injury while batting, forcing him to retire hurt.

Ireland batting coach Gary Wilson provided an update on captain Paul Stirling's knee injury and said "it doesn't look great" after Ireland's 67-run loss to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Colombo on Wednesday.

According to the ICC website, Ireland are awaiting scan results to determine the extent of Stirling's knee injury. Notably, Stirling injured his right knee while completing a catch early in Ireland's 67-run defeat to Australia and worsened it when he tried to bat during the run chase. Stirling was forced to retire hurt after only facing one delivery as Ireland suffered their second consecutive loss at the T20 World Cup.

Gary Wilson confirmed that the experienced captain was sent for scans after the game. Wilson said Stirling's knee "doesn't look great" and that they are waiting for scan results, but praised him for trying to play despite not being fully fit. "It doesn't look great. He went for a scan this evening, so we'll have to wait for confirmation. But yeah, I would say it doesn't look ideal. I think credit to him that he knew going out there that he was probably not quite right and he still tried to go out there and get the job done for the team," Wilson said.

Match Recap and Next Fixture

Ireland will next be in action against Oman in Colombo on Saturday.

Australia Dominate with Bat and Ball

In the match against Australia, Oman were put in to bowl first. Knocks from Marcus Stoinis (45 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six), wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (37 in 17 balls, with six fours and a six), and Matt Renshaw (37 in 33 balls, with two fours) took the Aussies to 182/6 in 20 overs, with Mark Adair (2/44) being the top wicket-taker for Ireland.

In the defence of the total, pacer Nathan Ellis (4/12 in 3.5 overs), Zampa (4/23) delivered sensational spells to rock the Irish batting line-up and skittle them out for 115 in 16.5 overs. George Dockrell (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Lorcan Tucker (24 in 27 balls, with a four and a six) put up decent scores for Ireland, but other than that, it was a complete surrender against the Aussies.