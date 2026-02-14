Oman won the toss and will bowl first against Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 match. Both teams are yet to win a game. Ireland is led by Lorcan Tucker after captain Paul Stirling was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Oman vs Ireland: Toss and Match Preview

Oman captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland in both teams' third group-stage match at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

Both Oman and Ireland are entering the contest without having won a match in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, and they would like to open their account with a win today.

Playing XIs

Oman vs Ireland T20 WC 2026 match playing 11s:

Oman's playing 11 against Ireland: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Ireland's playing 11 against Oman: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little.

Ireland Captain Paul Stirling Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Lorcan Tucker has replaced veteran Paul Stirling as Ireland's captain after Stirling suffered ligament damage to his knee in the match against Australia and, as a result, will miss the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Stirling hurt his right knee when completing a catch during Ireland's 67-run loss to Australia on Wednesday and the experienced captain aggravated it once again when he went for a quick single when returning to the crease to bat in the same match, as per the ICC website.

Stirling was replaced by 20-year-old batter Sam Topping in Ireland's T20 World Cup squad.

Ireland's Director of High Performance, Graeme West, said it was a bitter blow to lose Stirling's experience, though he has high hopes for Topping as a replacement. "Paul Stirling underwent an assessment and a scan after the Australian match, which has subsequently revealed ligament damage - as such, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup. Paul will shortly return home for rest and rehabilitation, ahead of the home summer," West said as quoted by the ICC website. (ANI)