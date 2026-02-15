NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson is returning home from the T20 World Cup for his child's birth. He'll miss the Canada match but could rejoin for the Super 8s. Coach Rob Walter supports the decision and has not named a replacement yet.

Ferguson to Return Home for Child's Birth

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is set to return home for the birth of his first child with his wife amidst the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, according to the ICC website. Ferguson's departure does not necessarily signal the end of his tournament; he could rejoin the squad in the subcontinent if the Black Caps progress to the Super 8s, and he is able to travel back in time.

New Zealand remain in contention for a Super 8 berth after opening their campaign with wins over Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, despite their most recent T20 World Cup outing ending in defeat to South Africa. Ferguson will miss the team's final Group D match against Canada on Tuesday--a fixture that could prove crucial in securing their place in the next stage, depending on other teams' results.

Coach Backs Ferguson's Decision

New Zealand coach Rob Walter has backed Lockie Ferguson's decision to return home for the birth of his first child, saying the team is pleased he can be there for the special moment. Walter confirmed Ferguson will not be replaced for now, with the expectation he could return for the Super 8 stage, while travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie remain on standby if required. "It's an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we're pleased that he'll be at home for such a special occasion. At this stage, we won't be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them," the Black Caps coach said.

Recap: New Zealand vs South Africa

Coming to New Zealand's loss against South Africa, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced NZ to 64/4, despite opener Finn Allen (31 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) firing runs. Mark Chapman (48 in 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (32 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) put on a 74-run stand, while James Neesham (23* in 15 balls, with three fours) played a fiery cameo to power Kiwis to 175/7, with Marco Jansen (4/40 in four overs) being the pick of the bowlers for Proteas.

During the run-chase, Markram and Quinton de Kock fired right from ball one, putting up a stand of 62 runs in 4.4 overs, untill QDK (20 in 14 balls, with three fours) and a six was dismissed. The wicketkeeper-batter did more than enough to complete 3,000 T20I runs, having made 3,018 runs in 105 matches and 104 innings at an average of 31.76, with a strike rate of 142.42, with two centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 115. Markram went on to crack a 19-ball fifty, smashing the ball brutally as ever and looking silky smooth while driving the ball. His fifty outclassed QDK's 21-ball effort against England at the Wankhede in 2016.The Proteas skipper stayed unbeaten at 86* in 44 balls, with eight fours and four sixes, with Ryan Rickelton (21 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six), Dewald Brevis (21 in 17 balls, with a four and six) and David Miller (24* in 17 balls, with a four and a six) playing cameos to chase down the total in 17.1 overs. (ANI)