India posted 209/9 against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan smashed a 20-ball fifty (61 off 24), while Hardik Pandya (52) and Shivam Dube provided late fireworks. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was the pick of the bowlers with 4/20.

India posted a commanding total of 209/9 against Namibia in a high-octane T20 World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Thanks to a whirlwind 61 from Ishan Kishan and late fireworks from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that helped the defending champions cross the 200-run mark. Despite some late hiccups, the Men in Blue managed to navigate the Namibian bowling attack, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who claimed a four-wicket haul to keep the contest alive.

Kishan's explosive start

After being asked to bat first, India were off to a decent start after they made 8/0 in the first over. In the very next over, Sanju Samson hammered two sixes and one four before Ben Shikongo removed the India batter for 8-ball 22. After four overs, the defending champions reached 43/1 after Ishan Kishan hit a couple of boundaries.

During the final over of the powerplay, Kishan hammered four consecutive sixes and a boundary against JJ Smit, completing his half-century in just 20 deliveries. Kishan's aggressive batting helped India score 86/1 after the end of the sixth over. It was also their third-highest score in powerplay in T20Is.

Erasmus leads Namibia's comeback

Captain Gerhard Erasmus removed dangerous Kishan for 61 off 24 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. After the end of the 10th over, the Men in Blue reached a commanding position of 120/2.

During the first ball of the 11th over, spinner Bernard Scholtz dismissed captain Suryakumar Yadav for just 12 runs. India lost their second wicket in quick succession after Tilak Varma was dismissed for 25 runs by Namibia skipper Erasmus on the fifth ball of the 12th over.

Pandya's fifty and late collapse

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya combined to hammer 24 runs off Bernard Scholtz as India raced away to 168/4. After the end of the 18th over, India reached 199/4 with Pandya and Dube on strike.

During the first ball of the 19th over, Hardik Pandya completed his fifty in 27 deliveries as india crossed the 200-run mark. However, in the very next delivery, Dylan Leicher showcased brilliant fielding after he took a spectacular catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss Pandya for 28-ball 52, with eight boundaries.

Shivam Dube was run out for 23 runs after a mix-up with Rinku Singh. Erasmus got his fourth wicket after he removed Axar Patel for a golden duck, as India crumbled to 206/7.

India lost Rinku Singh (1) and Arshdeep Singh (2) during the 20th over, as the Men in Blue scored 209/9.

For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) took a four-wicket haul. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were also among the wicket-takers. (ANI)