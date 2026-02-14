Former cricketers Kedar Jadhav and Sourav Ganguly anticipate a high-voltage India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Jadhav cited India's 7-1 record, expressing confidence in a win, while Ganguly hopes for a quality contest. Abhishek Sharma is fit.

Ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash, former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav expressed hope that Team India will repeat their good performance and cited head-to-head record standing at 7-1 in India's favour.

'India Has Always Won': Jadhav Backs Team

Speaking to ANI, the former Indian cricketer said, "This is a high-voltage sporting event... India has always won against Pakistan in World Cup matches, and possibly tomorrow, the Indian team will yet again perform very well," Jadhav said, reinforcing his belief in the team's abilities.

Jadhav highlighted the standout performances in recent matches, particularly praising Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. "In the last match, Hardik Pandya played very well, including Ishan Kishan. Be it Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy or Arshdeep Singh... the entire team has come together in a great form at the right time," he added, acknowledging the depth of talent in the squad.

India have 7-1 record against Pakistan in T20I World Cup matches.

Jadhav also made a light-hearted remark, saying, "Baap Akhir Mein Baap Hota Hai," further fueling the excitement surrounding the match, signalling India's dominance in the rivalry.

Ganguly Hopes for 'High Voltage' Match

Meanwhile, former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed hope that the India-Pakistan group clash in the T20 World Cup will be "high voltage", noting that there have not been close encounters between the two teams in recent years.

Ganguly told ANI that India is a very good team and hoped they would play well tomorrow and in other World Cup matches. "It (the match) should be high voltage. There hasn't been high voltage for the past few years. The quality of the match should be good. Hope it happens tomorrow. India is a very good team, a very powerful team, and we hope that it will play well tomorrow. Not just tomorrow but the entire World Cup," Ganguly said.

Answering a query, he said both teams are balanced, but India is a very strong team.

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness a Boost for India

"Indian batsman Abhishek Sharma is fit, that is very good news for India," he said.

Sharma, who had a battle with a stomach infection which kept him out of the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in Delhi, was seen practising in the nets ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan at Colombo, scheduled for Sunday.

After a golden duck in the title defence opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek was hospitalised due to a stomach infection, according to the BCCI sources. The southpaw was not looking well during the team dinner at the head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence, and was the first to leave the place.

While there is no official word yet on whether he will play, his being in the nets has been seen as an encouraging sign.

