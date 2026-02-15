Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off 40 balls propelled India to 175/7 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. This marked the highest team total in India-Pakistan T20 WC matches. Saim Ayub was Pakistan's best bowler with three wickets.

Ishan Kishan's blistering 77 has helped India to post a challenging target of 176 runs against Pakistan in the Group A ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Men in Blue, who posted 175/7, also scored the highest team total in the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kishan leads India's charge

After being asked to bat first, India were off to the worst possible start, Pakistan captain Salman Agha removing World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck on the last ball of the sixth over. In the next over, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma combined to hammer speedster Shaheen Afridi for 15 runs. After the end of the third over, the Men in Blue scored 25/1. During the fifth over, Kishan then hammered 10 runs against spinner Abrar Ahmed as India made 41/1. At the end of the first power play, India was 52/1. In the very next over, Kishan slammed three consecutive boundaries to Abrar. The wicketkeeper-batter also completed his half-century in 27 deliveries. Kishan also registered the third fastest in the India-Pakistan T20I match. Ahead of him are Abhishek Sharma (24) and Mohammad Hafeez (23).

Ayub gets the breakthrough

During the fourth ball of the ninth over, Pakistan's Saim Ayub got the much-needed breakthrough for his side. Saim Ayub dismissed dangerous Kishan for 77 off 40 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes. Ayub also broke the 87-run stand between Kishan and Tilak for the second wicket. Kishan's 77 was also the third-highest individual score in India-Pakistan T20I matches. Ahead of Kishan are Virat Kohli (78*), Mohammad Rizwan (79*), and Kohli (82*). At the end of the 10th over, India was in a good position at 92/2.

Pakistan Fights Back

After Kishan's wicket, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak steadied India's ship as they reached 125/2 in 14 overs. However, Pakistan made a comeback during the 15th over, wherein Ayub removed Varma for 25 off 24 balls, with two fours and one six. On the very next delivery, the off-spinner dismissed Hardik Pandya for the golden duck after the right-handed batter attempted a big shot. India slumped to 126/4.

India Finishes Strong

After the end of the 17th over, India reached 140/4. During the 18th over, Abrar conceded 14 runs as India took their total to 154/4. During the fifth ball of the 19th over, Usman Tariq dismissed captain Suryakumar for 32 runs off 29 deliveries, including three fours. Shaheen Afridi, who bowled the 20th over of India's innings, conceded 16 runs as India posted a challenging total of 175/7 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub took a three-wicket haul (3/25). Usman Tariq (1/24), Shaheeen Afridi (1/31), and captain Salman Agha (1/10) were also among the wicket-takers. (ANI)