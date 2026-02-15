Irfan Pathan hailed Ishan Kishan's fantastic 77 off 40 balls, lauding how he countered Pakistan's 'surprise ploy' of six spinners. Kishan's knock, at a strike rate of 192.50, helped India to a competitive total in the T20 World Cup clash.

Irfan Pathan Hails Ishan Kishan's Knock

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for his fantastic knock, pointing out how he counter-attacked the team's "surprise ploy" of playing six spinners. Despite Abhishek Sharma's second-consecutive duck, Ishan continued his dream run in T20Is, scoring valuable 77 in 40 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes worth its weight in gold. While the game moved at a snail's pace at the other end, he struck at 192.50, brutally taking down Pakistan's spinners.

Taking to X, Irfan wrote, "Ishan Kishan has taken the surprise ploy of Pakistan so well. Brilliant" Ishan Kishan has taken the surprise ploy of Pakistan so well. Brilliant 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2026

Pakistan's Spin-Heavy Strategy

During the match, Pakistan used six spiners, skipper Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Mohammed Nawaz, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed, the most by a team in a T20 World Cup innings and the joint most by a Full Member team in a T20I.

Kishan's Counter-Attacking Masterclass

Kishan started off by collecting a four each against Salman and Saim, Ishan then hit Abrar for a four and six in the fifth over. In the last over of the powerplay, he managed to get two fours against Saim, having made 42 of his side's 52 runs in the powerplay.

Later in seventh over, he collected two fours against Abrar, completing his fifty in 27 balls, following it with a six and four against Shadab in eighth over. After hitting Saim for another four in the ninth, he fell for a brillaint 77 in 40 balls.

Kishan Enters Record Books

This is the fourth-highest score in a India-Pakistan T20I match, with the top three scores held by Virat Kohli (82* at MCG in 2022 T20 WC), followed by Mohammed Rizwan (79* in Dubai during 2021 T20 WC) and then Virat again, who made 78 against his arch-rivals in Colombo back in 2012.

Ishan is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, with 158 runs in three innings at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 197.50, with two fifties and best score of 77.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, Pakistan win the toss and opted to field first. The masterclass by Ishan and crucial knocks from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 in 29 balls, with three fours) and Shivam Dube (27 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to a competitive total of 175/7 on a tough pitch.

Ayub (3/25 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/31 in two overs), Usman Tariq (1/24 in four overs) and Agha (1/10 in two overs) were also among the wickets. (ANI)