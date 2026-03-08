Irfan Pathan praised Shivam Dube's consistent crucial knocks in the T20 World Cup. Dube's cameo, along with fifties from Samson, Kishan, and Sharma, propelled India to a record final total of 255/6 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Shivam Dube for playing crucial knocks consistently for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Dube has made 235 runs in nine innings with the bat in the tournament at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 169.06. He has also scalped five wickets with the ball for India. He has been the crisis man for the defending champions throughout the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He yet again delivered with his big hits in the final over of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday. Dube slammed an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over. India finished on 255/5.

In an X post, Pathan wrote, "Shivam Dube has played consistently crucial knocks throughout this World Cup. Huge score this by Team India." Shivam Dube has played consistently crucial knocks thru out this World Cup. Huge score this by team India. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 8, 2026

T20 World Cup Final: India sets record total

Majestic fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and a late cameo from Shivam Dube propelled India to a massive 255/6 against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India posted the highest total ever in the final of a T20 World Cup.

Defending champions India will be hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles, the first home team to win the Cup, and the first to win three T20 world titles. (ANI)