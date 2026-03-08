Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India clinched the T20 World Cup with a decisive victory over New Zealand in the Ahmedabad final. After posting 255/5, fueled by fifties from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah's 4/15, bowled out New Zealand for 159.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the T20 World Cup triumph with a 96 -run victory over New Zealand in the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

After posting a solid total of 255/5, thanks to Sanju Samson's 89-run knock and brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), Team India bundled out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with figures of 4/15 at an economy rate of 3.80 in his spell of four overs. Axar Patel contributed with three wickets while conceding 27 runs at an economy rate of 9.00.

Apart from Bumrah and Axar, Hardik Pandya (1/36), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39), and Abhishek Sharma (1/5) chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring New Zealand never recovered and sealing a dominant win for India in the T20 World Cup final.

