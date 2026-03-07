Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina set up an all-Indian singles final at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi after winning their semifinals. The pair also teamed up to win the women's doubles title, defeating Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2.

The second-seeded Indian pair defeated compatriots Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles final to lift the trophy, earning 35 WTA ranking points and USD 1,762 as champions, while runners-up Nitture and Sadiq secured 23 points and USD 895.

Singles Semifinal Action

Vaishnavi Adkar's Upset Win

Third seed Vaishnavi Adkar produced a composed performance to defeat top seed Jasmijn Gimbrere (WTA ranking 430) 6-3, 6-2 and advance to the singles final, her second consecutive final after the W100 in Bengaluru.

After both players held serve comfortably in the opening exchanges, Gimbrere earned the first break of the match. Adkar responded immediately with precise backhands to break straight back and restore parity. The set remained tight until a couple of unforced errors from Gimbrere allowed Adkar to move ahead 5-3 before she calmly served out the set 6-3.

Adkar carried that momentum into the second set, breaking early and dictating play from the baseline. Although Gimbrere briefly levelled the set after breaking back, Adkar regained control midway through the set and broke again to move 5-2 ahead before comfortably serving out the match.

Ankita Raina's Comeback

In the second semifinal, eighth seed Ankita Raina staged a comeback to defeat sixth seed Thasaporn Naklo 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and book her place in the final.

Naklo took the opening set 6-4 after using aggressive net approaches and strong finishing to gain control during the closing stages.

Raina responded strongly in the second set, breaking midway through to move ahead 4-3 before serving out the set 6-4. The momentum carried into the deciding set as Raina broke early and continued to apply pressure with consistent baseline play. Another break in the seventh game gave her a commanding 5-2 lead and she sealed the match with a comfortable hold to win the final set 6-2.

Doubles Final Triumph

The doubles final began with routine service holds before Adkar and Raina gradually asserted themselves at the net. Converting a deciding point in the fourth game, the Indian duo secured the first break to move ahead 3-1. Their aggressive net play and coordination continued to trouble Nitture and Sadiq as they stretched the lead and comfortably wrapped up the opening set 6-2.

The second set followed a similar pattern. After steady service holds early on, Adkar and Raina capitalised on errors to break for a 3-1 lead. Adkar consolidated with a clean service hold to make it 4-1 and the pair maintained control of the rallies.

Serving to stay in the match, Nitture came under pressure as errors handed Adkar and Raina match point, which Adkar converted with a backhand winner at the net to seal the 6-2, 6-2 triumph. (ANI)