Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs to enter the T20 World Cup Super Eight. Sahibzada Farhan's maiden T20I century (100* off 58) propelled Pakistan to 199/3. In response, Namibia were bundled out for 97, with Usman Tariq taking 4/16.

Farhan's Century Guides Pakistan's Innings

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 199/3, thanks to an unbeaten century from opener Sahibzada Farhan. Overcoming cramps, Farhan scored 100 off 58 balls*, hitting 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172, marking his first T20I century and only the second by a Pakistani batter in the Men's T20 World Cup.

It was not the most fluent start for Pakistan as they lost Saim Ayub for 14 in the sixth over, with Jack Brassell taking the wicket. However, Pakistan managed 47/1 in the powerplay.

Pakistan accelerated in the ninth over, scoring 22 runs off leg-spinner Willem Myburgh, with contributions from Salman Agha, who came down the track to hit a six straight down the ground, before Farhan hit two successive sixes.

There was a little wobble in the middle as captain Agha (38 off 23, with three fours and two sixes) and Khawaja Nafay (5, with one boundary) departed in quick succession. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus put the skids on the scoring rate with some smart bowling and sent back Agha and Nafay as Pakistan reached 118/3 in 14 overs.

The right-hander joined former batter Ahmed Shehzad in the list of Pakistan batters to have a T20 World Cup to their names. Shehzad made 111* in 62 balls against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup back in 2014 at Mirpur.

Namibia Falters in Chase, Pakistan Bowlers Dominate

Chasing 200, Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza broke the 32-run opening partnership after he removed Jan Frylinck (9 off 11 balls, with one four) during the fifth over.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton got out on five as Namibia had to settle for 40/2 in powerplay after a fluent start. Namibia's chase slipped from 40/2 to 49/4 after they lost two more quick wickets.

During the seventh over, Mohammad Nawaz got the wicket of Louren Steenkamp (23 off 22 balls, with three fours and one six). In the very next over, captain Gerhard Erasmus got out for seven against Shadab Khan.

After the end of 10 overs, Namibia crawled to 62/4.

During the third ball of the 13th over, Shadab Khan dismissed Alexander Volschenk (20, with one four and as many sixes).

In the next over, spinner Usman Tariq struck twice. He first removed JJ Smit (9) and Ruben Trumpelmann (0) as Namibia slumped to 81/7.

During the 18th over, Zane Green was dismissed by Shadab for seven runs, and in the very next over, Tariq clean bowled Bernard Scholtz for just one run as Namibia were at 96/9.

Tariq claimed the final wicket after dismissing Willem Myburgh (8) as Pakistan bundled out Namibia for just 97 runs in 17.3 overs. The Men in Green posted a dominant 102-run total.

For Pakistan, Usman Tariq claimed a four-wicket haul (4/16). Shadab Khan took three wickets (3/19). (ANI)