Shubman Gill broke the silence on his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The Team India Test and ODI skipper said that he respects the selectors' decision and wishes the Men in Blue all the best for the mega T20 event, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Gill, who played the Asia Cup 2025 as India's vice-captain, was omitted from the T20 WC squad amidst a poor run of form and an injury battle.

'I am right where I have to be': Gill

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st India vs New Zealand ODI of the three-match ODI series, Gill said he believes that he is where he is destined to be in life and while as a player he desires to win his country World Cup matches, he respects the selectors' decision. Gill also wished Team India luck and expressed hope that the Men in Blue retain the T20 World Cup. "My belief is that in my life, I am right where I have to be and whatever things are written in my destiny, I think no one can take those things from me. Obviously as a player, you have a belief that if you play the World Cup, you will win matches for your team and country. But having said that, I respected the selectors' decision, whichever decision they took. And I am wishing the T20 team all the very best, and I really, really hope that they win the World Cup for us," Gill said.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer made notable returns to India's T20 WC 2026 squad, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the defending champions.

T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)