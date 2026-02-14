Manoj Tiwary calls the India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 match a high-intensity contest. While he termed Team India as favourites with a strong squad, he cautioned that it won't be an easy win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

Tiwary on High-Intensity Clash

Former Indian cricketer and West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary said the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be a high-intensity and exciting contest, but also noted that it will not be very easy for Suryakumar and co. to secure a win, despite India's domination against Pakistan in T20 WC history.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Tiwary said the India vs Pakistan clash will be a high-intensity, exciting contest and expressed confidence in Team India's strong all-round squad, calling them favourites for this edition. However, he also added that although India has dominated Pakistan in recent times, the upcoming match won't be easy. "It is going to be a high-intensity match. Whenever India plays against Pakistan, sports lovers in both countries get excited. It is high-voltage and exciting. So, I expect the same. I hope Team India performs well against Pakistan and win. We have a very good team, there's no doubt about it. Team India has all departments covered, be it batting, bowling, fielding or even fitness. India are favourites in this edition too."

Notably, India have won seven of the eight T20 World Cup matches they have played against Pakistan. "While the India vs Pakistan rivalry has been very one-sided in recent times, in favour of India, this match won't be that easy for India. Let's hope the better team wins," Manoj Tiwary said.

Match Details and Team Standings

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash is set to take place at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.

Ishan Kishan on 'Special' Clash

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said, "Pakistan clash, obviously, it would be a special one for everyone. So we're not just thinking so much about the future game. But yeah, once we get there, we look at the wicket, and we have an idea of what sort of match is going to happen and what will be a good total, and we'll just play accordingly."