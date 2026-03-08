As India prepares to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, fans are offering prayers for victory. India is chasing a historic third title, while the Kiwis look to counter a formidable batting lineup and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

India are facing New Zealand in the title decider of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and the fans are offering prayers and doing aartis ahead of the final later on Sunday. People performed aarti at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi today and prayed for the victory of the Indian team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the spiritual orator Jaya Kishori said, "I pray to God that India wins... Our players are the best, and I hope they win. We are always standing with our team, no matter what... Sanju Sanson is playing very well, and I hope that every player gives their best."

Historic Feats on the Line

Going into the final, India are chasing a few firsts - first to defend a T20 World Cup title, first host team to win the T20 World Cup and the first to three T20 World Cup championships.

For New Zealand, the biggest challenges will be how to keep the star-studded Indian batting line-up relatively quiet and how to deal with Jasprit Bumrah's unerring line and length.

Road to the Final

India and New Zealand took contrasting paths to the final; they entered the contest on the back of strong batting performances in the semi-final.

New Zealand lost to South Africa in the group stage and to England in the Super Eights, but were dominant in the final four. After restricting the Proteas to 169/8, New Zealand raced to a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, courtesy of a stunning 33-ball hundred by Finn Allen, the fastest in T20 World Cups.

Meanwhile, for India, who were perfect in the group stage, the only blip was the loss to South Africa in the opening Super Eight contest. The semi-final against England was a high-scoring thriller, with India piling on 253/7 and England falling just seven runs short.

Head-to-Head Record

In their head-to-head clashes, history may favour New Zealand, but form is with India. The Black Caps have not lost a match to India in the T20 World Cup, having scored victories in 2007, 2016 and 2021. However, the host nation was dominant in their recent T20I series in India, with a comfortable 4-1 win.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.