Fans gathered in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 final, backing Suryakumar Yadav's India against New Zealand. While supporters are confident of a win, they acknowledge the Kiwis as a tough competitor, with eyes on Sanju Samson's form.

Cricket fans arrived in Ahmedabad in large numbers on Sunday ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between co-hosts India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with supporters backing the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue to win while acknowledging that the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side would pose a significant threat.

Speaking to ANI in Ahmedabad, an Indian cricket team supporter, Mokshit, said he is excited about the final and expects a competitive match, noting that while they want India to win, New Zealand will provide tough competition. "Obviously, we want India to win, but New Zealand will be a competitive team. They give us tough competition and we expect a good game. We are very excited," he said.

Another supporter, who travelled from Delhi, said he is excited to watch the final and is confident India will win, adding that he looks forward to seeing Sanju Samson bat and expects Jasprit Bumrah to perform well as usual. "I came from Delhi to watch the final today. There's a lot of excitement. I think we'll win today. Sanju Samson will play well, and I'm very excited to see him bat, and Bumrah always plays well," he said.

Nationwide Support and Concerns

Another Indian team supporter in Ranchi, while speaking to ANI, said World Cup matches require a different mindset and acknowledged concerns about the bowling attack, but expressed confidence that India's strong batting lineup and current form will help the team defeat New Zealand in the final. "Every match of the World Cup is important. The entire first match becomes crucial because playing in a World Cup requires a different mindset. Our bowling is a bit weak. We have such a good batting lineup. Today, we feel that the way India is doing well since the first match, there is so much confidence in every Indian that they will easily win the match against New Zealand," he said.

Another Indian team supporter, while speaking to ANI in Guwahati, said India have performed well throughout the tournament but also acknowledged New Zealand's strong performance. He expressed hope that India would win the summit clash, highlighting Sanju Samson's good form. "India's performance has been good in the whole tournament. New Zealand is also performing well. But I am hoping that India wins. Sanju Samson has been performing well," he said.

Road to the T20 WC 2026 Final

Coming to both teams' T20 WC 2026 campaigns, India and New Zealand took different routes to the T20 World Cup 2026 final. New Zealand recovered from group-stage losses to South Africa and England to dominate the semifinals, chasing down 170 against South Africa with a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, highlighted by Finn Allen's 33-ball century--the fastest in T20 World Cup history. India, unbeaten in the group stage except for a Super 8s loss to South Africa, secured a thrilling seven-run semi-final win over England, after posting 253/7 in the first innings of the match.

Historical Edge vs Recent Momentum

While New Zealand have historically never lost to India in T20 World Cups (2007, 2016, 2021), India's recent 4-1 T20I series win over the Black Caps in India gives the hosts the momentum heading into the final. (ANI)