Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan entered the top ten active wicket-takers list, surpassing India's Mohammed Shami. He achieved this milestone during the fourth ODI against Ireland in Belfast, where his 3/49 helped his side win the series 3-0.

Rashid Khan's Bowling Milestone

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan entered the top ten leading wicket-takers list among active players following another top-class bowling performance against Ireland in the fourth ODI at Belfast. During the fourth ODI at Belfast, Rashid took 3/49 in 10 overs, helping his side to a massive victory, overtaking Indian pacer Mohammed Shami (462 wickets) to enter the top ten. He is currently at the ninth spot with 464 wickets in 244 matches at an average of 17.15, with 14 four-fers and three five-fors and best figures of 7/18.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, currently the 13th-highest wicket-taker overall, is the highest wicket-taker among active players with 759 scalps at an average of 25.28, with 27 five-fors and three ten-fers, with best figures of 7/58. The leading international wicket-taker is Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, with 1,347 wickets in 495 matches at an average of 22.86, with 77 four-fers and 22 five-fors, with best figures of 9/51.

Afghanistan Clinch Series in High-Scoring Thriller

Coming to the match, Ireland opted to field first, and centuries from Sediqullah Atal (143 in 120 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (107 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped Afghanistan reach 343/9 in 20 overs. Zadran also became the eighth Afghanistan batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs, with 2,105 runs in 45 matches and innings at an average of 50.11, with seven centuries and 10 fifties and best score of 177. Byron McDonough (3/84), Mark Adair (2/60) and Gavin Hoey (2/71) were among the leading wicket-takers for Ireland.

In the chase, Andy Balbirnie (109 in 119 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Curtis Campher (84 in 46 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) played stunning knocks for Ireland, but Yamin Ahmadzai (4/71) and Rashid (3/49) produced masterful spells to restrict them to 301 all out in 48 overs. Afghanistan has secured the five-match series 3-0, and Atal won the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)