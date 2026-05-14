Tripura stunned defending champions Delhi 2-1 in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship. Sikkim, Punjab and Maharashtra also registered wins in their respective group matches on Thursday.

Tripura made it two wins out of two in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2025-26 with a 2-1 victory against defending champions Delhi on Thursday. In the other matches, Sikkim, Punjab and Maharashtra ended up as winners.

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Tripura Stun Defending Champions Delhi

Tripura stunned two-time champions Delhi in the early kick-off on Ground 1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday, according to the All India Football Federation.

Khaswarang Jamatia scored on either side of half-time in the 42nd and 68th minutes to put the North-eastern side two goals ahead. That meant Yash Jalal's 79th-minute strike was a mere consolation.

Tripura now only need a point in their last Group D game against Sikkim on Saturday to qualify for the quarter-finals and dash Delhi's hopes for a third straight title.

Sikkim Edge Himachal Pradesh in Thriller

In the other match of Group D, Sikkim defeated Himachal Pradesh 3-2 on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama. Bishan Singh Subba scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.

It had been a see-saw battle with Kebin Sherpa opening the scoring in the 20th minute for Sikkim before Sakshap Thakur equalised in the 58th for Himachal Pradesh. Sikkim retook the lead in the 67th minute via Pramashis Rai, but Himachal Pradesh bounced back again with a second equaliser in the 83rd through Nitin Tegta. But that wasn't enough to earn a share of the spoils as Subba struck even later to earn Sikkim their first win in the competition and keep them alive in the race for the quarter-finals.

Group H: Punjab, Maharashtra Set Up Decider

Over in Group H, Maharashtra blanked Goa 2-0 on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama on Thursday. After a goalless first half, Mahrashtra netted two late goals through Mahammad Mustafa Faras (79') Nirvaan Bhatt (89') to take their tally to six points.

Punjab matched Maharashtra's points tally with an emphatic 6-2 win over Assam on Ground 1 at the RKM Ashrama. They made a roaring start, with Sahij Pal scoring twice in the first five minutes. Although Biliphang Boro had halved the deficit for Assam in the 19th minute, Pal struck again to complete his hat-trick in the 37th minute before Saqlane Sajid scored Punjab's fourth in the 41st.

Assam got a glimmer of hope when Jitul Taye made it 4-2 in the 52nd minute. However, Padma Doley's red card in the 82nd minute dashed those hopes, and Punjab rounded off a big win with two more goals in the 83rd minute via Pal again and Aviraj Singh Kapur in the 87th.

The results from Group H mean that Punjab versus Maharashtra on Saturday will determine who qualifies for the quarter-final. Punjab only need a draw thanks to their superior goal difference, while Maharashtra would require three points. (ANI)