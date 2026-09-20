Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan congratulated shooter Vidharsha K Vinod for winning a silver medal in the 10m air rifle women's team event at the Asian Games. He hailed her as the first Malayali to win a medal in shooting at the Games.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan held a telephonic conversation with Asian Games 2026 silver medalist Vidharsha K Vinod, who captured a silver medal in the 10 m air rifle women's shooting event on Sunday and said the achievement is a source of pride for the state. Vidarsha, teaming up with Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar, sealed India's first medal at the Asian Games. Satheesan said that Vidharsha is the first Malayali athlete to win a medal in shooting at the Asian Games.

'A great source of pride for Kerala'

"Called Vidharsha K. Vinod, who scripted history by clinching a silver medal in shooting at the Asian Games, on the phone and personally conveyed congratulations and best wishes. This historic achievement of becoming the first Malayali to win a medal in shooting at the Asian Games is a great source of pride for the entire state of Kerala. May Vidharsha achieve even more victories in the future that bring glory to the land. #AsianGames," Satheesan said in his post in Malayalam. https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2101555345298805022

India's First Medal at 20th Asian Games

The Indian trio scored 1898.0 points to win silver, finishing behind China, which claimed gold with a world-record 1904.2 points. Host Japan took bronze with 1897.1 points. The result marked India’s first confirmed medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Earlier, MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal became the first Indian athlete to assure a medal by advancing to the semifinals of the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg competition, where both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Sonam emerged as India’s top scorer in the team event with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa 630.4, taking the Indian team’s combined tally to 1898.0 points. (ANI)