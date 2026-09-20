Shafali Verma became the first woman to score a century in Asian Games history, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Her record-breaking knock featured nine sixes and powered India to a total of 195.

Indian opener Shafali Verma created history by becoming the first women's batter to score a century in the Asian Games, achieving the milestone during the second semi-final against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 100 off 49 deliveries, with her explosive innings featuring three fours and nine towering sixes. Her knock also helped her enter multiple record books in women's T20Is.

A Knock for the Record Books

Shafali's century became the third hundred for India Women in T20Is. Before her, Smriti Mandhana held the record for the highest individual score for India Women with 124 against Hong Kong in Dubai in 2026, followed by her 112 against England at Trent Bridge in 2025 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 103 against New Zealand in Providence in 2018.

With her nine sixes against Bangladesh, Shafali also moved up the list of most sixes in women's T20Is. She now has 102 sixes in the format, joining the elite list led by New Zealand's Sophie Devine and West Indies' Deandra Dottin, who have 134 sixes each. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is third with 120 sixes, while Smriti Mandhana has 100 sixes.

Shafali also became one of the batters with the most 50-plus scores in a calendar year in women's T20Is. Her eight 50-plus scores in 2026 equalled Smriti Mandhana's record of eight such scores in 2024. Mithali Raj (seven in 2018) and Hong Kong's Natasha Miles (seven in 2026) are next on the list.

The Indian opener has also been among the leading run-scorers in women's T20Is this year. With 815 runs in 2026, Shafali is second on the calendar-year run-scoring list behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (824), while Natasha Miles is third with 800 runs.

Shafali's 35 sixes in 2026 are the most in a calendar year in women's T20Is in terms of frequency, with a six coming every 14.31 balls. She is followed by Chamari Athapaththu, who hit 32 sixes in 2024 at a rate of one six every 17.75 balls. Her 49-ball hundred also places her among the fastest centuries in women's T20Is among teams with Full Member status. West Indies' Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest century, scoring 100 off 38 balls against South Africa in 2010, while Shafali's effort is tied with Harmanpreet Kaur's 49-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2018.

Clutch Performer in Knockouts

Verma has continued to deliver in high-pressure knockout matches for India, producing impactful performances across recent tournaments. In her last five knockout appearances, Verma has scored 87 off 78 balls in the World Cup final, 64 off 40 in the Asia Cup semi-final, 68 off 39 in the Asia Cup final, 40 off 16 in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal, and 100 off 49 in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final, showcasing her consistency and ability to perform on the big stage.

India Post Mammoth Total

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue posted a massive 195-run total against Bangladesh in the women's cricket semi-final at the Asian Games 2026, powered by Verma's maiden T20I century. Verma smashed an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, while Smriti Mandhana (37 off 19) and Harmanpreet Kaur (40 off 33) also made valuable contributions to help India put up a strong target.

The winner of the India-Bangladesh semi-final will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal match after Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semi-final.

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