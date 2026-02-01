Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Ishan Kishan's magnificent 77 off 40 balls in the win against Pakistan, calling his knock responsible and ruthless. Kishan's innings helped India post 175/7, which Yadav felt was over the par score.

Following his side's win over Pakistan, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed Ishan Kishan for his magnificent knock, which oozed a mixture of ruthless aggression and responsibility at the same time, adding that the score India had was "15-20 runs over the par score".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite Abhishek's second duck of the tournament, it was Ishan who stepped up yet again, firing a magnificent 77 in 40 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes to provide Team India the security they needed, with the right attacking intent. By the time he was out, Kishan had scored an overwhelming majority of his team's score, laying down a platform for his skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 in 29 balls, with three fours) and Shivam Dube (27 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) to take India to a competitive total of 175/7, which proved to be too much for Pakistan on a tough surface where for batters except Kishan, getting boundaries was proving difficult.

'Ishan thought something out of the box': Suryakumar

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly." The Indian skipper admitted that the Men in Blue lost their way in the middle overs, sinking to 126/4 in the 15th over, but he also acknowledged how Tilak (25 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) held one end steady and the clean finishing by Dube and Rinku Singh (11* in four balls, with a four and a six). "As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. (Jasprit) Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing. (On how they intend to keep this run going) We'll think about that tomorrow. We go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight) and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad (for the Netherlands clash on February 18)," he concluded.

India vs Pakistan: Match Recap

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India on Top of Group A

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss. (ANI)