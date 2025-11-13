Olympic figure skating legend Surya Bonaly lost her entire medal collection after thieves broke into her Las Vegas home while she was caring for her ill mother. The stolen items include five European golds and three World silver medals.

Renowned Olympic champion Surya Bonaly revealed she lost her entire medal collection to thieves who broke into her Las Vegas home in early November 2025. The 51-year-old former figure skater was in Minnesota caring for her ill mother when the burglary occurred at her residence near Durango and Oakey. Las Vegas authorities confirmed the incident on November 11. Bonaly returned home to find windows smashed, internet cables severed, and security cameras destroyed. All medals from her 11-year competitive skating career were missing. The stolen collection includes five consecutive European Championship gold medals (1991-1995) and three World Championship silver medals (1993-1995).

Investigation Underway

Security footage shows multiple suspects entered the property over several days. One person wore a black hoodie, while another appeared in delivery service attire. A similar vest was later found discarded on a nearby street, leading Bonaly to suspect an organized crime operation. The theft occurred while Bonaly was assisting her mother, who is undergoing treatment for lung, breast, and sternum cancer. Bonaly is also currently battling breast cancer herself. Bonaly competed in three Winter Olympics and made history at the 1998 Nagano Games by becoming the first woman to land a backflip on one blade in competition, a move that was subsequently banned. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case. Bonaly has appealed to local residents and pawn shops to report any sightings of foreign medals, expressing concern that the thieves may melt them down for their metal value.