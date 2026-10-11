Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, accompanied by his mother and sister, visited the Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra on the first day of Navratri. He mentioned the visit was special as his mother was born in Himachal Pradesh.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina visited the Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra with his family on Sunday to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga on the first day of Navratri.

Speaking to reporters, Raina said he was delighted to visit the temple with his mother and sister, adding that the occasion was particularly special as his mother was born in Himachal Pradesh. “It is a very special day for me and my mother. I have come here for Navratri with my mother and sister. I have been worshipping Mata Rani since childhood, and her blessings have always been with me,” Raina said.

Asked about his prayers, the former cricketer said he wished for everyone’s happiness and good health. He also prayed for the continued blessings of parents and sought the goddess’s blessings for all. The temple witnessed a large gathering of devotees on the first day of Navratri, with pilgrims from different parts of the country arriving to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Raina's Contribution to Indian Cricket

Coming to Raina’s contribution to Indian cricket, he made his debut for the country in an ODI against Sri Lanka on July 30 in 2005, at Dambulla. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. His best score in the format is 116*. Raina scored five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the format. In 78 T20Is, the left-hander has scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18. His best score in the format is 101. Raina scored one century and five half-centuries in the format. Across 31 innings in 18 Tests, Raina scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. 120 is Raina's best score in the longer format of the game. He has scored a century and seven half-centuries in this format. (ANI)