Joe Rogan hails Ateba Gautier as UFC’s future and praises Dakota Ditcheva’s ruthless PFL dominance.

Joe Rogan has singled out Ateba Gautier as a fighter destined to shape the UFC’s future. Speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Shane Gillis, the veteran commentator described the Cameroonian middleweight as “f**king terrifying,” praising his combination of size, speed, and striking ability.

Gautier, 23, has quickly emerged as one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars. He owns a 9-1 professional record, with eight of those victories coming by knockout. His most recent outing at UFC 320 in October ended with a first-round finish of Treston Vines. Gautier is now scheduled to meet Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 324 next month, a bout that could further elevate his standing.

Rogan emphasized Gautier’s physical attributes and fighting style, noting his 6’4” frame and devastating power at 185 pounds. “He’s built like a Greek God, smokes everybody. Terrifying power, super speed, excellent technique, everything,” Rogan said. “Super f**king strong, too. Very big for the weight class and awesome striking. That guy’s the future.”

The UFC commentator’s remarks underline the growing anticipation surrounding Gautier’s career trajectory. His ability to finish fights quickly and decisively has made him one of the most talked-about prospects in the middleweight division.

In the same podcast episode, Rogan also turned his attention to Dakota Ditcheva, the reigning PFL flyweight standout from England. He praised her Muay Thai skills and warned against underestimating fighters based on appearance. Rogan described Ditcheva as “really pretty” but highlighted her ruthless efficiency inside the cage.

“Most of her fights are wins by knockout. She’s this Muay Thai specialist, but she’s pretty. She’s real pretty and slim and slender,” Rogan said. He added that her striking combinations and clinch work have overwhelmed opponents, remarking, “She messes these girls up. She tunes up all these girls. She’s nasty, man. Look at that knee to the body.”