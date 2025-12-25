Joe Rogan reacts to Jake Paul’s loss to Anthony Joshua, warning of hidden dangers in prolonged fighting careers.

Joe Rogan has urged Jake Paul to reconsider the risks of continuing against elite opponents after his punishing loss to Anthony Joshua. Speaking on his podcast following the Miami heavyweight clash, Rogan warned that the damage sustained could have long‑term consequences beyond the ring.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Paul, who entered the bout against Joshua at the Kaseya Center last weekend, surprised many by lasting until the sixth round. Combat sports fans had expected Joshua to finish the contest early, but Paul managed to survive by keeping distance and clinching whenever possible. The resilience ended when Joshua delivered a decisive knockout, breaking Paul’s jaw in two places.

Rogan, analyzing the fight on The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Tom Segura, emphasized the dangers of repeated punishment. “He’s 28 years old, 29 next month. Don’t do this for very long, because there is a price you pay that is not worth it,” Rogan said. He described that price as depression, brain imbalance, and addiction, noting how many fighters struggle with gambling, drugs, and alcohol after their careers.

The commentator highlighted the severity of Joshua’s finishing punch. “That one punch he got from Joshua… There were a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage. If someone is breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your head is taking damage too,” Rogan added.

Paul’s injuries were confirmed shortly after the fight. In a social media post, he shared an X‑ray image of his fractured jaw, writing: “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in ten days.” The statement indicated his desire to face boxing legend Canelo Alvarez next, despite the setback.

The callout sparked debate among fans and analysts, many questioning whether Paul should pursue another high‑profile bout so soon after suffering serious injuries. Rogan’s warning underscored the broader concern about fighters extending careers against increasingly dangerous opposition.

Paul’s willingness to continue chasing marquee opponents has defined his boxing journey, but the Joshua fight marked a turning point. Surviving until the sixth round showed determination, yet the physical toll was undeniable. Rogan’s comments framed the knockout not only as a defeat but as a cautionary moment about the hidden costs of combat sports.