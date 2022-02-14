Super Bowl 2021: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win 2nd title, fans euphoric

The Super Bowl LVI 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The LA Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals, thus winning its second title. Here's how fans celebrated.

It turned out to be the ultimate grand finale of the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. At the So Fi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday night, hosts Los Angeles Rams were up against Cincinnati Bengals. The match turned out to be closely contested before the Rams wrapped up the win by a 23-20 margin. Naturally, the fans were euphoric with this win.

It turned out to be the Rams' second Super Bowl title, winning its first in 1999. Notably, it is its first while playing the final at home. Despite the side being without its star receiver Odell Beckman Jr and trailing 16-20, the Rams' undying grit and determination saw it script an epic comeback thereon, outplaying the Bengals.

It was LA's ninth Super Bowl appearance, while its first appearance came in 1980. As usual, the event was also notable for special celebrity appearances, with former WWE Superstar and Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Ryan Reynolds stunning the fans. Also, during the half-time break, Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lemar and 50 Cent performed their official soundtracks to send fans frenzy.

During the Super Bowl, a few Hollywood movie trailers were also premiered. The notable one happened to be Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as the namesake character, along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, as they battle monsters from the Multiverse in the aftermath of the events from SpiderMan: No Way Home.