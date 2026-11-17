SRH has released key batter Travis Head, who opted out of IPL 2027 for personal and international workload reasons. The franchise also announced several trades and retained stars like Pat Cummins as they prepare for the upcoming auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Releases Travis Head Ahead of 2027 IPL Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released batter Travis Head, along with pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Gerald Coetzee, among other players, as the franchise announced its retained and released list on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Head's release freed up Rs 14 crore in the SRH purse, making him one of the franchise's most notable departures ahead of the upcoming season.

Notably, Travis Head has opted out of IPL 2027 due to international workload and a better family work life balance. In a statement shared by SRH on X, Head said he opted out of IPL 2027 after three seasons with SRH to focus on his international commitments and maintain a better work-life balance for his family. He thanked the franchise's management, coaching staff, teammates and fans for their support, and said he would cherish his time with the team.

“After three incredible years with SunRisers Hyderabad, I want to take a moment to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey. This has been an extremely difficult decision, but with my ongoing international ambitions and the importance of finding a better work-life balance for my family, I feel it's the right one at this stage of my career. A huge thank you to the owners and management for their trust and support, to the coaches, staff and players for the friendships and memories, and to the Orange Army for their incredible passion and unwavering support. I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved together and will always look back on my time at SunRisers Hyderabad with great memories and appreciation. Wishing everyone at SunRisers Hyderabad nothing but success in the future,” he said.

The other players released include Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dishan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, David Payne and RS Ambrish. The franchise also traded out Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards. T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis are the players who have been traded in by SRH.

SRH retained captain Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma and R Smaran. The other retained players include Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar and Krains Fuletra. T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis were brought into the squad through trades. SRH will now look to strengthen their squad at the December 16 auction as they prepare for the 2027 IPL season.