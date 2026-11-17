Sachin Tendulkar unveiled 'Batography' at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, a special exhibit featuring 25 significant bats and personal memorabilia tracing his illustrious career, marking 13 years since his final Test match.

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Batography Exhibit at MCA Cricket Museum

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday expressed gratitude to fans for being part of his illustrious journey as he reflected on the memories showcased in 'Batography', a special section dedicated to him at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai. A day after the unveiling, Tendulkar shared multiple photographs from the event on Instagram, highlighting the emotional significance of having key moments from his career preserved at the museum.

"To everyone who has cheered, celebrated and been part of these moments with me, these memories are yours too. It’s lovely to see them come together at the @mumbaicricassoc museum, where generations of cricket lovers can revisit them and create their own memories," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled 'Batography', a one-of-a-kind section featuring 25 bats tracing Tendulkar's extraordinary cricketing journey from 1978 to 2013, along with select headgear and apparel from his personal collection. The section was unveiled by Tendulkar, accompanied by Ajinkya Naik, President of the MCA, at a special event on November 16. The occasion carried special significance as it marked 13 years since Tendulkar played his 200th and final Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on November 16, 2013.

Conceptualised around the idea of telling a cricketer's story through the instrument most closely associated with his craft, 'Batography' presents each bat as a chapter in Tendulkar's life and career. The collection begins with a Kashmir willow bat gifted to him by his elder sister, Savita, in 1978, when he was five years old, and culminates with the bat he used in his final Test innings at the Wankhede.

Among the prominent exhibits are the bat with which he scored his maiden Test century against England at Manchester in 1990, aged 17; the bat gifted to him by legendary Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman in 1998; the bat he used during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament; and the one with which he scored his 100th international century against Bangladesh in Mirpur on March 16, 2012.

The collection is complemented by memorabilia capturing defining moments from his career, including his first helmet, Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, the India jersey and helmet from his 200th and final Test, and the sheet of paper he referred to during his farewell speech at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his family during the unveiling. The event was followed by a felicitation ceremony hosted by the MCA in his honour and a fireside conversation attended by members of the MCA Apex Council, his family, the museum team and members of the media.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Tendulkar finished his international career with 34,357 runs, the highest by any cricketer. He holds the record for the most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket. In 200 Test appearances, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries, while his ODI career yielded 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy. Tendulkar also remains the highest run-scorer in World Cup history, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, including six centuries and 15 half-centuries.

The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum houses more than 20 sections dedicated to different eras and personalities in Mumbai and Indian cricket. Its collection includes bats, balls, jerseys, blazers, gloves, stumps and photographs contributed by celebrated players and their families. The museum also features interactive spaces, including a quiz room and an audio-visual room. In October 2025, the MCA also introduced India's first museum-and-stadium tour.