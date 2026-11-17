MS Dhoni has officially announced his retirement from IPL cricket after 19 seasons. The legendary captain will transition into the role of Team Mentor for the Chennai Super Kings starting with the 2027 season, ending a historic playing career.

MS Dhoni Appointed As CSK Team Mentor Following IPL Retirement News

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying “fans proved me wrong” while featuring another version of the iconic song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon", which has been closely associated with his 2020 international retirement announcement. The post comes after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced his appointment as the team's mentor ahead of the 2027 season, marking an end to his 19-year journey in the IPL as a player.

CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey. The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

In an Instagram post, Dhoni wrote, “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.” Dhoni used the song "Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon", another version of the iconic "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon", which he had featured in his social media post announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020. The song has since become closely associated with the former India captain among his fans.

The iconic song from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie has two distinct versions. While “Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon” reflects on the fleeting nature of life, “Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon” offers a more optimistic perspective, emphasising the enduring nature of human connections. Dhoni's latest post comes as he prepares to take on a new role with CSK, continuing his association with the franchise after ending his playing career in the IPL.

Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL. Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket.

CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year. Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup. His leadership was not restricted to tactical decisions on the field. Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise's philosophy of backing experienced players, maintaining a settled dressing room and ensuring that individuals performed with confidence and clarity.

Several cricketers enjoyed some of the most successful phases of their careers under his leadership. Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)