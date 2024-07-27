Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH)

As the 2024 Olympic Games kicked off in Paris, NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) marked the occasion with a special and engaging video message.

NASA shared the video on social media platform X, captioning it, "Let the games begin! Athletes from across the world are gathering today to kick off the 2024 Olympics – pushing boundaries and inspiring generations. If you were an Olympic athlete, which sport would you play?"

The video begins with a breathtaking view of Earth from space, accompanied by an uplifting orchestral score. It then transitions to astronauts, including Sunita Williams, humorously "training" for Olympic sports in the zero-gravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts demonstrate their playful "training" routines, featuring unique sports activities made possible only in space. The footage captures them engaging in low-gravity versions of weightlifting, running, somersaulting, and amusingly sipping floating water.

It concludes with an astronaut holding a scepter representing the ‘Olympic flame,’ addressing the camera: "Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we’ve had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes.”

“We, of course, had the benefits of weightlessness," continued the astronaut in the video. “We can’t imagine how hard this must be to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to every single athlete in the Olympic Games, Godspeed!”

The 2024 Paris Olympics have kicked off with a breathtaking opening ceremony, showcasing thousands of Olympians gliding along the Seine River. Athletes from across the globe paraded on boats along a six-kilometer route through Paris, with the city's iconic landmarks serving as a stunning backdrop.

