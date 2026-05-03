KKR's Sunil Narine became the 3rd bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets. He's the first to do it for a single franchise and the first overseas bowler to reach the landmark, which he achieved against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Sunil Narine's Historic Milestone

Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Sunil Narine has joined the 200-wicket club in the Indian Premier League, becoming the third bowler overall to reach the milestone on Sunday. A long-serving member of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine is the first player to achieve the feat with a single franchise. He is also the first overseas bowler to enter the 200-wicket club.

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Narine now has 201 wickets under his belt in 197 matches at an impressive average of 25.53, including a five-wicket haul. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history, only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He reached the landmark during KKR's fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 3, returning figures of 2/31 as SRH were bowled out for 165.

A Decorated KKR Career

Since making his debut in 2012, Narine has been a cornerstone of KKR's bowling attack because of his control, economy, and ability to deliver breakthroughs across phases.

Over the years, Narine has built a decorated record with the franchise, playing a key role in KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024. He was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2012 and 2018, and won the Purple Cap in 2012, underlining his impact on the team.

KKR vs SRH Match Highlights

Coming to the match, a disciplined, all-round bowling effort from the KKR kept SRH in check, restricting them to 165 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, were cruising at 105/1 in the ninth over but lost momentum in the second half, eventually being bowled out for just 165.

With the ball for KKR, Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with three wickets, while Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi picked up two each; Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, and Vaibhav Arora chipped in with a wicket apiece. (ANI)