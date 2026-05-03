The 72nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held as the 'Annadata Fitness Ride,' a nationwide event honouring farmers. The Delhi event featured cycling, Zumba, and yoga, uniting citizens and farmers under PM Modi's fitness vision.

In a powerful tribute to India's annadata, the 72nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle transformed into a nationwide celebration of fitness, sustainability and grassroots participation, as farmers, agricultural stakeholders and citizens came together across the country for the special "Annadata Fitness Ride", inspired by the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Delhi Edition: A Festival of Fitness

At the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex in New Delhi, the morning unfolded with vibrant energy as participants from all walks of life gathered, as the event featured high-energy Zumba sessions, yoga zones, rope skipping, and interactive game areas, creating a festival-like atmosphere.

Post the flag off, the cycling route came alive with riders carrying a unified message of "Pedal chalao, prakriti bachao." The Delhi edition saw the presence of key dignitaries and stakeholders, including Anissa Nabi Jikas, Chief Sports Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council; Krishna Kumar from Bhartiya Kisan Sangh; and Vikram Singh Farswan, National In-charge, Agrivision Bharat, along with other prominent representatives from the agriculture and youth ecosystem. Their felicitation highlighted the crucial role of farmers and allied communities in building a healthier and self-reliant India.

Voices from the Ground

Speaking on the occasion, Anissa Nabi, also a Fit India Ambassador, emphasised inclusivity in fitness, saying, "Cycling is an activity that people of all age groups can take up. It helps us stay fit, healthy, and active, and brings people together through fitness."

Echoing the sentiment from the grassroots, Krishna Kumar of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh added, "Cycling is commonly used in farms and villages. This is a meaningful initiative that promotes both health and awareness."

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from everyday citizens, many of whom experienced the unique blend of fitness and community spirit. "I came thinking it's just a cycle ride, but this feels like a celebration of our farmers and our lifestyle," said Ramesh Yadav, a participant from Rohini. A college student, Priya Sharma, shared, "Seeing farmers and youth ride together is inspiring. It shows fitness can unite everyone." Another participant, Sunil Mehta, added, "The energy here motivates you to make cycling a daily habit, not just a Sunday activity."

Nationwide Celebrations

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. Beyond Delhi, the 'Annadata' theme resonated strongly across the nation. At Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, a large-scale fitness ride was organised in collaboration with Fit India and Agrivision Haryana, drawing participation from agricultural students, farmers and university officials. The event was graced by Dr. Vinod Kumar Verma and Dr. Madan Khichar, reinforcing the message of integrating fitness into rural and agricultural life.

In Gwalior, students of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) organised a spirited cycling rally through the city, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Kalpana Sharma. Participants passionately spread awareness about environmental conservation and active living. Similarly, in Bikaner, the Annadata Fitness Ride saw enthusiastic participation from students and stakeholders under the guidance of Dr BN Sarangi and the Agrivision team, while in Ludhiana, the Punjab Agricultural University hosted a vibrant edition supported by local administration and student leaders. Dharwad too witnessed active engagement, blending cycling with sports like basketball and fitness drills.

A Growing 'Jan Andolan'

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively, since December 2024. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

By placing farmers at the heart of the 72nd edition, Sundays on Cycle reinforced a deeper connection between health, environment and those who sustain the nation. (ANI)