The upcoming IPL match pits Punjab Kings' historically dominant batting lineup against the Gujarat Titans' formidable pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Table-toppers PBKS seek a comeback after a recent loss.

The clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will witness a powerful Punjab line-up going against a fiery powerplay pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

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After a rare setback against the Rajasthan Royals, the table-toppers PBKS, will be aiming to bounce back against the Titans, who are just one more win away from establishing their name in the playoff conversations.

Punjab Kings' Dominant Batting

This current PBKS line-up is the most attacking batting line-up in all of IPL history, dominating all four important batting metrics, collective batting average (43.1), strike rate (186), balls per boundary (3.6) and balls per six (7.9) and topping them all, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Titans' Pace Threat

On one end is Rabada (14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.14), who has been sensational during the powerplay. 10 of his wickets have come in the powerplay.

The other end has Siraj, who has made a massive improvement in his bowling numbers this season. In his past six matches, the pacer has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.7 and a strike rate of 19.7. In his past 14 IPL games before these, his economy rate was 10.2 and SR was 34, as per ESPNCricinfo.

This season in nine matches, he has taken nine wickets at an average of 29.77 and an economy rate of 8.12, with best figures of 2/23.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.