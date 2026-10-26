Para-athletes Sumit Antil and Simran Sharma were greeted with a massive, heartwarming welcome at Delhi airport following their brilliant medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, celebrating India's record-breaking success.

Grand Welcome for Indian Para-Athletes

Indian para-athletes Sumit Antil and Simran Sharma expressed happiness over the support and welcome they received after their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Antil saying his primary focus had been to defend his title in the men's javelin throw F64 event.

Antil arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday after successfully defending his Asian Para Games javelin F64 title. He expressed delight at the large turnout to welcome the athletes and acknowledged the efforts of his team in preparing for the competition. "My sole focus was to defend my title. It is truly heartening to see people show such respect, especially considering the immense, tireless effort that both I and my entire team have put in, day and night. I am overjoyed to see such a massive turnout of people here to welcome us," Sumit Antil told ANI.

Future of Indian Para-Sports

Antil also highlighted India's performance at the Games, saying the contingent had surpassed its previous records despite being smaller in size. He credited the athletes, including emerging junior competitors, for the achievement and expressed confidence in the future of para-sports in the country. "Despite having a smaller contingent, we have managed to surpass our previous records—a testament to the hard work of our athletes, including our up-and-coming junior athletes. The future of para-sports is, without a doubt, incredibly bright. I dedicate this medal to all my fellow countrymen—to my team, my family, and the entire nation—whose prayers and good wishes have brought me to where I am today," he added.

Celebrating Success

Meanwhile, para-athlete Simran Sharma, who won two gold medals at the Games, also spoke about the support and enthusiasm surrounding the athletes upon their return. "It feels wonderful to have achieved this for my country. The support we’ve received is overwhelming; seeing such a large crowd gathered to cheer for us is truly touching—it feels as though we’ve won a Cricket World Cup! A heartfelt thank you to our Prime Minister, our Chief Minister, the PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), and our Sports Minister," Simran told ANI.

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