Daren Sammy has challenged West Indies cricketers to improve their World Test Championship standing for better financial incentives as they head into a crucial two-Test series against Bangladesh aiming for a top-five finish in the 2025-27 cycle.

Sammy Urges WTC Performance Boost

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 26 (ANI): West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has challenged his players to improve their financial prospects through strong performances in the World Test Championship (WTC), saying a top-five finish in the current cycle would bring additional incentives as the team prepares for a two-Test series against Bangladesh. West Indies, who finished eighth in the previous two WTC cycles, have an opportunity to improve their standing in the ongoing 2025-27 edition, with their final series of the cycle beginning on Wednesday.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced last month that players would face a 25 per cent reduction in retainer fees as part of a series of measures to address the board's financial, developmental and competitive challenges. Sammy, however, said the development had not affected the team's motivation during its recent white-ball tour of India and hoped the Test side would respond similarly in Bangladesh.

Focus on Financial Recovery and Motivation

"If you look at the way we played in the India series when the news was put to the players, how they responded shows the drive, the passion, the willingness to help turn around West Indies cricket," Sammy said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "I think there's reality and there's understanding where you are as a professional, as a board, and there's no secret where we are, obviously financially," he added.

The West Indies coach said the prospect of additional prize money in the WTC should motivate the players to improve their standing and strengthen their bargaining position for future contracts and sponsorship opportunities. "My word to the guys, especially this World Test Championship, you finish in the top five there's extra incentives. ICC has invested a lot of money in the World Test Championship in terms of prize money, and it's an opportunity for our boys to come up from the number eight that we have finished last two cycles," he said, as per Cricinfo.

Strategic Preparation for Bangladesh

Sammy added that the financial situation was not currently a major topic of discussion in the dressing room, but urged the players to focus on performances that could help attract sponsors and improve their future earnings. "I don't think it's a conversation that's in the dressing room now, but we are aware. I have challenged the guys to put ourselves in a better position to negotiate and attract sponsors by the performances we put on the field. I thought the white-ball teams did that extremely well in India and hopefully we could do that as a red-ball team here in Bangladesh," said Sammy.

West Indies head into the Bangladesh series with encouraging results in Test cricket this year. They beat Sri Lanka 1-0 and drew their series against Pakistan 1-1, remaining unbeaten in a Test series in 2026 so far. Sammy said the team would look to maintain that record and make the most of its remaining opportunities in the WTC cycle.

"The expectations are always there," he said. "The way we have played Test cricket this year, we have not lost a series this year. It's a long time we have gone through a year without losing a series, and this is our last series in the World Test Championship." "The message to the guys: give it all. Ten possible days of Test cricket left in this cycle for us and just go out there and give it your all. Whatever motivates you, use that to go out and get performances. We have prepared really well," he added.

The West Indies squad has also had a preparatory camp in Chennai ahead of the Bangladesh Tests, with Sammy crediting the board for providing the team with the facilities and support required to prepare effectively. The camp included assistance from the batting coach and Sriram Krishnamurthy of the Chennai Academy, allowing the players to acclimatise to conditions expected to be relevant to the upcoming series.

"It is something we as a board have really looked at, giving guys the best possible chance to prepare. We had the ODI team there, and we thought Chennai had an amazing facility," Sammy said, as per Cricinfo. "We sent the batting coach across with the help of Sri (Sriram Krishnamurthy) from the Chennai Academy and kudos to the director, he approved that camp and that preparation. You prepare well, you give yourself the best chance of performing. So leading up to this series I could see the guys are well prepared and hopefully that preparation changes [translates] into performance," he added.

With two Tests against Bangladesh remaining in their WTC campaign, the West Indies will aim to translate their preparation and recent progress into results while giving themselves a chance to improve their position in the standings and strengthen their financial prospects through on-field success. (ANI)

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