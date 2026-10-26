Actor John Abraham joins the Indian Superbike League as Strategic Advisor to promote motorcycle racing in India. The league combines sports and entertainment, aiming to elevate Indian riders onto the global stage with FMSCI support.

John Abraham Joins Indian Superbike League As Strategic Advisor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Superbike League (ISBL) on Monday announced actor-entrepreneur and one of India’s most-followed motorcycle icons, John Abraham, as Strategic Advisor. The league also launched a high-octane promo film that introduces ISBL as the future of superbike racing in India. With John Abraham at the centre of its launch, ISBL brings together motorsport, entertainment and pop culture to introduce a new sporting proposition to India. The film marks the first major expression of ISBL’s identity as a sport-meets-entertainment property, built around performance, technology, personalities, competition and India’s enduring motorcycle culture, according to a release.

Vision and Leadership

John Abraham's Commitment

Speaking about his association with ISBL, John Abraham, Strategic Advisor, Indian Superbike League, said, "Motorcycles have always been a deeply personal passion. Being a sports team owner has also taught me what it takes to turn belief into sustained commitment. ISBL brings those two parts of my life together. I want to help young Indian riders get the opportunities they deserve and share the thrill of motorcycle racing with a whole new generation of fans. It’s time to Get India Racing.”

Ambitions for the Future

Pranav Bakre, CEO, Indian Superbike League, said, “I come from a family of racers, so building ISBL is deeply personal. My ambition is to carry that legacy forward by creating something that opens doors for the next generation. I want people to feel the excitement of racing that has stayed with my family for decades. With racing at its heart, and music and culture bringing more people into its world, ISBL is how I want to make that happen.”

The Indian Superbike League (ISBL) is India’s first superbike league, created to bring professional motorcycle racing, entertainment and India’s deep-rooted motorcycle culture together. Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), ISBL is building a structured platform for riders, teams, brands and fans, with the ambition to take Indian motorcycle racing to a global stage. (ANI)

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